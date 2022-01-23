Milan, here is the Lazetic talent: he will study at Ibra’s. For the defense on pole there is always Bailly

Only the white smoke is missing: Marko Lazetic is about to wear the Rossoneri. Young, talented, low cost: all the features that Elliott likes. The deal will be made, it’s just a matter of time. Or rather, hours. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, which confirms the news reported yesterday, the negotiation for the purchase of the young Serbian striker is in the final stages.

At school with Ibra and Giroud

AC Milan is ready to invest around 5 million (including bonuses) for the 18-year-old Serbian player, a player they approach Vlahovic at home. In short, another predestined one, which the Rossoneri managers plan to bring to Milanello shortly. According to reports from the rosea, in via Aldo Rossi they aim to close the operation as early as Tuesday. In the plans of Maldini and Massara, Lazetic will take the place of Pellegri, will immediately make himself available to Pioli and will have the opportunity to study and learn from Ibtahimovic and Giroud, a very experienced and personal bomber.

Bailly on pole

With the attack reworked, Milan will devote themselves to looking for a reinforcement for the defense. Eric Bailly – reports the Gazzetta – is the first name in the Rossoneri’s notebook, because it would bring experience and physicality. The negotiation with Manchester United to bring the center back to Milanello continues, obviously with the loan formula. Alternatively, you could decide to invest in a prospective profile, an under 23 who can grow relatively calmly.