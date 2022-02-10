Milan hosts Simone Fontecchio’s Baskonia to round off the European week – OA Sport

48 hours after the away win against Zalgiris Kaunas (70-74) in the recovery of the seventeenth day of the Euroleague, Olimpia Milano returns to the Forum where the Baskonia of the former Simone Fontecchio awaits (two-a-side ball at 20: 30) for the twenty-sixth round of regular season of the greatest continental competition.

The Armani Exchange seeks the second consecutive success to close the European week in the best possible way and focus on the upcoming one Final Eight of the Italian Cup. The Milanese also want to maintain third place in the standings (16-7 scores), remaining in the wake of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Ettore Messina’s team continues to maintain an almost perfect track record in defense, conceding only 70.1 points per game per game (defense less served than the whole tournament). After the victory on Lithuanian soil ‘Sir’ Kyle Hines became the best offensive rebounder of the Euroleague (705, overcoming a legend like Felipe Reyes), with the American former CSKA Moscow traveling at 5 rebounds on average (together with Captain Melli with 5.8). For the number 42 double double in last night’s match with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Messina coach of Olimpia then found the best Malcolm Delany (20 points for the US playmaker, who scores 10.3 points per game) and a ‘Chacho’ Rodriguez again inspired after the subdued evening against Fenerbahce Istanbul. Troy Daniels is also entering the rotations at his best (15 points scored at the Zalgirio Arena), an excellent attacking weapon that Olimpia Milano can count on. The whole experience of the roster available to Messina, who can count on the contribution of anyone who enters the court (an example is Davide Alviti, author of a triple and 2 rebounds in Kaunas’ success).

Baskonia remains an unpredictable team despite occupying the third last position in the standings with 7-16 records in 23 days played. For the Spaniards, the match at the Forum represents perhaps one of the last opportunities to try to keep the play-off dream alive until the arithmetic condemns them to stay out of the game. post-season. Coach Spahija’s men want to break the streak of six consecutive defeats, with the last – and also important – statement that goes back to the 94-75 success against Barcelona on the day that closed the European 2021. In addition to the former on duty Simone Fontecchio (who arrived in Spain after the excellent experience at Alba Berlin and the fantastic blue summer) who travels at 10.9 points on average, the roster del Baskonia can certainly count on a parterre of respectable players. Starting with Wade Baldwin IV, American guard born in 1996 from Andrea Trichieri’s Bayern Munich and best sniper of the Basques (12.8 points per game). Also to be kept under observation is the Alec Peters center – formerly CSKA and Efes Istanbul (11 average points in 3 games played) who also passed through the Phoenix Suns in the NBA – and Rokas Giedratis, Lithuanian guard who arrived from Alba Berlin as Fontecchio (11.1 points a match for him). Under the basket the best rebounder is instead Steven Enoch, a young American center (with collegiate experiences in Connecticut and Louisville) who collects 5.9 rebounds per game but also scores 10.1 points. In Liga ACB, Baskonia comes from a defeat remedied at Fuenlabrada for 84-70, managing to remain in contact with the play-off zone with a record of 10 wins and 9 defeats.

Credit: Ciamillo