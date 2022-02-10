Milan “hushes” Donnarumma: “It was a gesture of courtesy …”

The response of the Milan to Donnarumma through the words of the sports director Frederic Massara.

In the pre-match of the challenge of Italian Cup against Lazio, the Rossoneri manager clarified the position of the club in via Aldo Rossi, brought up by the declarations of Gigio Donnarummaissued to the Gazzetta dello Sport with statements that definitively close the question between Milan and the goalkeeper of the National team.

“Calling him seemed like a courtesy gesture after his refusals to our proposals, we informed him that we would be forced to look for an alternative and it seemed correct before formalizing the purchase of a new goalkeeper inform him directly. It was simply a gesture that we thought was appreciated. Now we are very happy to have Maignan and we wish Gigio all the best, we wish him he will have a bright career ” declared the Rossoneri sporting director.

In fact, after the summer soap opera, which ended with the controversial passage of Donnarumma al Paris-Saint GermainPioli’s team has turned the page relying on the French Mike Maignan, who with his performances immediately made the Rossoneri fans forget Gigio. The former Lille goalkeeper was a great intuition of the transfer market of Massara and Maldini and is fully convincing the AC Milan management.

“Are you satisfied with Maignan? He is a really strong goalkeeper, we are very happy with his adaptation, he managed to integrate immediately and very well in this championship. – added to the microphones of Mediaset -. It immediately became a landmark in the locker room, we are very happy with what he is doing and we are convinced that he still has room for growth. “

The words of Gigio

The case had been opened by Donnarumma who, returning to talk about the farewell to Milan, had revealed a backgroundobviously from your own point of view: “Everyone blames me without looking at what happened on the other side. In summary: the last phone call from the club was to let me know that they had hired another goalkeeper. So that’s how it ended.”

After months of searching for a renewal agreement, Milan in late spring 2021 had chosen not to force further and risk wasting time to focus on Maignan. About his replacement, he assured: “He made a good impression on me, I congratulate him: I’m happy for him and for the team.”

