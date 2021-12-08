Milan, Ibra does not affect: he remains dry and thus also the assault on Totti’s record fades

He was the most anticipated man, he had to be the one who should have dragged Milan towards the company, but unfortunately yesterday was not an evening to remember for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who did not perform as all the Milan fans expected. The whole young Rossoneri group would have liked to cling to his totem, whose performance, however, was well below expectations.

SMOOTH GOALS – As reported this morning by La Gazzetta dello Sport, in addition to missing that of the team, that is, the qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League, the number 11 from Milan also saw an important personal goal fade: with a goal in the competition, in fact, he would have beaten Francesco Totti and would become the oldest scorer in Champions League history. However, Ibra was also dry yesterday and so in a single night he saw both of his goals vanish, as well as failing to score his 50th goal in the top European club competition.

EVENING TO FORGET – In short, it was an evening to forget for Zlatan who saw very little, missed many supports and never really appeared in the game, as evidenced by the number of balls played: just 31 in the whole game. Too few to think of being decisive. It is also true that his teammates served him little and often badly, but from someone like Ibra it is legitimate to expect more, especially on such an important evening. After the adventure in Europe, all that remains is the championship (and the Italian Cup), a goal that the Swede now absolutely does not want to miss.