Milan, Ibra until 2023: signing at the beginning of the year. But with the | clause First page

Keep playing, with the same hunger as ever. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has clear ideas in his head, hanging up his boots is not an option in the short term, his near future will still be on the pitch. With the Milan shirt, which is helping to make it big again, to be a protagonist in Italy and in Europe, with whom the relationship is excellent and the comparison is daily. Maldini and the Swede share the same line, moving forward together as long as it’s really worth it. Translated, extending to spend a whole year between the bench and the infirmary is of no use to anyone, if Ibra still feels useful, if it proves to be a resource there will be no problem renewing until 2023.

OBJECTIVES AND RESPECT – Signature that may arrive sooner than expected, at the beginning of 2022, without waiting for the end of the season. But with a clause: if he does not feel useful for the cause, the parties will say goodbye, in full respect of the roles and for a club that has given him so much. A scenario that is currently not very credible: even if the body is no longer what it once was, Ibra still feels like a hungry player. He aims for the Scudetto with Milan and at the World Cup in Qatar, in December 2022. Obviously as a protagonist.

The whole Serie A TIM is on DAZN. Activate now