Milan, Ibrahimovic holder against Roma: the run-up to the 3 seasonal goals starts | First page

The Swedish striker has been training regularly these days and will be a starter at the center of the attack. Stefano Pioli can smile as he relies on his leader to try to shorten the distance from leaders Inter.

THE GOALS OF ZLATAN– Forty years and not hear them. Ibrahimovic is still animated by a highly competitive spirit. He has set himself new goals and will do everything to achieve them. The first is to win the Scudetto with Milan. Then in March it will be time to sit around a table with Maldini, Massara and Gazidis to talk about the renewal of the contract. Zlatan does not feel at the end of the race and the 7 goals in 11 appearances certify a still central importance for the team. At the end, but not least, there is that World Cup in Qatar to play with Sweden. The yellow and blue will first have to beat the Czech Republic and then eventually Russia or Poland. So as to allow King Zlatan to score the first goal in the top international competition. In over 20 years of career, the forward has played two World Cups with the Swedish national team, Japan-Korea 2002 and Germany 2006, but never managed to score a single goal. But there is still time for the national team, now the viewfinder is focused on the Rome of his friend Mourinho.