Milan, Ibrahimovic: ‘When I’m angry I play better. Leao totally changed, on the Scudetto … ‘| A league

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, striker of the Milan, speaks at 360 ° in a long interview granted to TV courier: his statements.

GREATEST SPORTSMAN IN HISTORY – “Muhammad Ali, not only for what he did in the ring but also outside. He was strong and had great personality, what he said later he did”.

CHILDHOOD – “For 17 years I was in the ghetto, my whole family was there. Then at 17 I decided to leave the ghetto and I found a new world, I discovered many new things”.

ANGER – “In the beginning I used it out of control, it led me to be too aggressive on and off the pitch. Then with experience and maturity I learned to control anger and let it go out in my way of playing.”

WAY TO PLAY AT 40 YEARS OLD – “First of all, I do what the coach asks of me, I adapt to everything to help the team. Before I was more active, now I choose what I can do to be useful to the team.”

STRONGEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME – “Ronaldo the Phenomenon. I didn’t see Maradona live, I only saw him on TV. I saw Ronaldo live and as a child I tried to imitate him.”

MESSI AND CRISTIANO RONALDO – “They are very strong, it is a difficult choice. If I have to choose I say Messi, because I played with him and everything he does is not built, but he does it naturally”.

STRONGER FACED DEFENDER – “There are many, if one has played in Italy he has played against many strong defenders. Ten years the defenders were worse, there was not even the VAR. If I have to name names I say Paolo Maldini, Nesta, Stam, Chiellini , Thiago Silva “.

THIAGO SILVA – “When I was playing with him, I said I had an Ibrahimovic in defense. He was the most complete defender, he knew how to do everything. Then we also went to Paris together and we won together, he is a top defender”.

MIHAJLOVIC AND MATERAZZI – “Mihajlovic was a sporting provocateur, but Materazzi really wanted to hurt you. On the pitch you understand when someone wants to hurt you, he wanted to hurt me. I waited for the right moment to take revenge on the pitch. What happens on the pitch remains on the pitch. . It was a duel, he wanted to make an entrance, but I wanted to do it too and I played his game. From that duel I got up, he didn’t. That was my answer after five years. After the game, Pippo Inzaghi in the locker room he said: “It was the best derby I won in my career, 1-0 by Ibra and Materazzi in hospital”.

RACISM – “In Rome, after scoring, I had too much adrenaline. The whole stadium was against me, I scored and cheered as usual with open arms, but the referee warned me. I asked him for an explanation after the yellow card because in 50,000 were yelling at me and in the end it was me who paid. It seemed strange to me. ”

MORE BEAUTIFUL GOAL – “The one in reverse against England. The British have always attacked me, that was an answer for them too.”

BACK TO MILAN – “I remembered the old Milan which is different from the current one. To get to the top you need many sacrifices”.

LEAO – “We all have a different character. He is young, he is maturing, he can still grow a lot for the talent he has. I couldn’t stimulate him. If he doesn’t help himself, no one can help him. Before this season he changed completely, he figured out for himself what to do “.

SCUDETTO – “Who wins? Let’s see. This year the championship is interesting. The championship is decided in February and March, not now”.

PROSECUTORS – “I don’t think they have too much power. They have influence, but not power. The clubs decide. Prosecutors work for the players.”

INQUIRY ON JUVE – “I don’t know anything, I don’t know how to judge”.

HOW TO GET TO 40 YEARS AT CERTAIN LEVELS – “The secret is the mentality and everyday work. I work to achieve my goals, I am challenging my body every day”.

WITHDRAW – “I’m a little afraid to stop, because I don’t know what awaits me”.

SUFFERING – “From a young age I suffered. My family came from a war, they know what suffering is. I’m used to suffering. When I’m angry I can play even better than when I’m happy”.

COVID – “I had a little fever, a bit of pain, but it was calm. I was not afraid. It is now part of the world, you have to take it like this. I have to take the third dose shortly.”