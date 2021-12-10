“Milan? I’m not expecting a walk. Becao wants to be there”

Gabriele Cioffi, the Udinese coach, expressed himself as follows to UdineseTV on the eve of the match against Milan as reported on the official website of the Friulians:

Mister, how was this week? Yesterday you spoke of a great opportunity that you want to play for, I guess you want to convey great energy to the boys.

“I want to transmit the energy that I have inside. The main aspect to take into consideration is taking responsibility, a personal motivation of the individual. I am not a snake charmer, I cannot transmit things just by looking people in the eye . Taking responsibility for the situation we are in is the first step towards the future “.

How did you see the players in these days after the bad defeat at Empoli which led to consequences and what did you ask him in these first days of work?

“Taking responsibility. The awareness that if we are in a situation like this there is a reason. Tackling the problem is already the first step in solving the problem itself”.

Clearly there was little time to work but I ask you if you have already had the opportunity to bring some of your concepts or if we should expect some variation?

“The work done in the past two years has been an important work, I see no reason to throw it away. Of course I will add mine with conviction and will.”

How is Becao? You have worked in a group these days, can you be ready for tomorrow?

“Becao wants to be there and that’s already something. Let’s see why he’s not so sure.”

I start with a bang, Milan is immediately there, paradoxically can it be yet another push from the point of view of motivations?

“It is an important external motivation. All matches must be read with an internal motivation, the public, the staff, the teammates can push but if there are no internal motivations the pushes are useless.”

What kind of race do you expect? They have several heavy absences and are returning from elimination in the Champions League. Do you expect them even more angry?

“Milan are a team that has been working together for three years with important contents. I expect a match of suffering, resilience and will. I certainly don’t expect a walk.”

Milan are having a great season, what are the characteristics of Pioli’s team which, in 2021, is the team that has won the most away games and has scored with 14 different players (only Chelsea with 16 have done better in Europe).

“It is a team that has solutions with different characteristics. The same principles of play with players with different characteristics. Our level of attention wants to be very high. It is a steep start, but the challenge to face is the one with yourself. What I want from me, from the season and these 90 minutes “.