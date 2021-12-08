Milan in the Champions League, how much the Rossoneri have collected after the groups

The economic data of AC Milan’s participation in the 2021-22 Champions League. The Rossoneri stopped at the first stage.

The participation of the Milan at the Champions League 2021-2022 it officially sold out yesterday. Home defeat against Liverpool and automatic elimination.

The even bigger insult is that the Rossoneri came out not only from the Champions League, but from European competitions in general. The fault of the fourth place finish in group B, with only 4 points to his credit in six games played.

Bitter in the mouth for Stefano Pioli and his boys. But the Rossoneri club still comes out with a excellent economic income, resulting from participation in the group stage.

AC Milan’s revenues between bonuses, participation and market pool

Despite the disappointment for the premature exit from the competition, to which the Milan participated after 7 years of abstinence, the club consoles itself with the incoming revenues from UEFA.

In total, Milan earns 45.17 million euros. A calculation made by the editors of Football & Finance, with sum deriving from various bonuses, prizes and awards established by the central body of European football.

The bonus for the participation to the group stage 2021-2022 is allocated in 15.64 million of Euro. To these must be added the bonuses for the results obtained (a win + a draw) by 3.73 million. Without forgetting the bonus for the ‘historical ranking‘of Milan: given the great European tradition, the Rossoneri pocketed well 17.1 million of Euro.

Finally the market pool, that is the prizes allocated by UEFA for each federation and divided according to the placements of the Italian teams. For the second place in the standings last year Milan has already taken 6 million euros, to which (for now) others must be added 2.7 million after leaving the groups. However, a variable figure based on the progress of Inter, Juventus and Atalanta.