Milan, in the gym with a fever: another trouble for Pioli

Milan is preparing for the match against Napoli, in the Rossoneri ranks Pioli finds Giroud, but risks losing another precious piece

After some personalized training, Olivier Giroud worked in a group. A positive sign for Stefano Pegs, with the French who 90% will therefore be available to the coach for Sunday night’s super match against Naples. The joy of finding the transalpine striker, who had stopped in the return match of the Champions League againstAtletico Madrid, however, could be minimal, with the coach who risks losing another big player instead.

In fact, the Milan coach could risk losing Theo Hernandez for the match against the Neapolitans scheduled for Sunday evening at San Siro with the kick-off at 8.45pm. No injury problems for the former Frenchman real Madrid, who, however, has not trained for a couple of days at Milanello. The full-back has in fact carried out precautionary work in the gym due to a slight fever.

Milan, Theo has a fever: Pioli hopes

The eventual ko of Theo Hernandez would force Pioli to play with a completely reworked defense, already orphaned by two starters such as Calabria And Kjaer and also with a left lane completely in emergency, given the absences of Rebic And Leao. The hope for the Emilian coach is to be able to recover the 1997 class and be able to field him on Sunday evening. In the event that the influence were to knock the player out, at that point Pioli could choose between two solutions.

The first is to opt for Theo’s natural replacement, namely Fode Ballo-Toure. The second could be to divert to the left Kalulu, who in the meantime appears to be the favorite for a starting shirt in the role of right-back and deploy on the right Florenzi. The most plausible remains the first, even if the coach hopes to be able to recover the former Real Madrid and have him already available for training tomorrow morning.