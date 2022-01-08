Milan in Venice to put pressure on Inter: Pioli’s conference

The Rossoneri coach still has to face heavy absences in the defensive department: “Our strength is the group”

A game for further confirmation. Which? Well, first and foremost that the Milan is a team that goes beyond the emergency: he did it (very well) against Roma, he must repeat himself now with the Venice. So long as the recovery of Leao (but let’s also include Rebic’s) may be the most important “purchase” of this beginning of the year. And again, for example, that Kalulu he has the personality to lead an injury-ridden defense. But, above all, a trip to confirm that the scudetto it is a clear and precise objective and that Inter are once again reachable and surmountable. Yes, because at -1 (the Nerazzurri, however, have one game less), the trip to the Laguna can also give a partial (momentary) advantage, as long as we confirm the good things shown three days ago at San Siro: ” our duty “declared Pioli at the press conference. “Compactness is our strength”.

THE CONFERENCE OF PIOLI ON THE EVE OF THE MATCH WITH VENICE

Good morning Mister. Seeing the match against Roma, does it seem like there was a great sense of team protection for Kalulu and Gabbia?

“It is a sign of maturity and a sense of responsibility, of union, of belonging, of a group that works together to give the best with great passion. We know that compactness is the strength of a group and we do it with the awareness of a strong group “.

How did you see Ibrahimovic after the mistake from the spot? Angry? Motivated?

“Zlatan is always angry, he is always angry with someone to get all the possible reasons out of himself and from others. He is certainly not happy with the wrong penalty, but he is happy for the team. field tomorrow for when it will be needed “.

Is Leao back at 100%? How important is your recovery?

“He is approaching 100%, he still can’t be and he will need time. I have to work with a lot of ambition: he can become a really strong player on the European and world scene. He reminds me a lot of Henry.”

How is the team doing after the victory against Roma?

“I saw the team well yesterday, today we still have to train. We have always run less than our opponents, because we keep our distance well and manage the ball well. Tomorrow’s choices will depend on the physical condition and the strategy for the match.”

What do you think of the fact that given the Covid emergency we could return to playing behind closed doors?

“Surely it is a special moment, we must be very careful and respect all protocols to be as safe as possible. We encourage all players to be ready given the unexpected. We are checked daily and ready to play. Closed stadiums? We have suffered a lot, we thought. that the presence of the fans could be normal forever. The fans must be very careful and respect the rules, because football with the fans is something else. “

In the next two days Milan against Venice and Spezia, Inter against Lazio and Atalanta: is it correct to say that these are two matches that you cannot fail?

“They will be two difficult matches, the level of the opponents is good. Venezia are a well trained, fast, technical team: we need a high level performance. Then let’s see at the end of the game what we will be able to do and what our opponents. But the path is ours: we want to win our games and then take stock “.

Did AC Milan make the leap in quality against the teams on the right side of the table?

“The team has always been ready. We must combine quality with spirit and maximum organization to win games.”

The man-image of his Milan is Tonali: how do you judge his growth? Is there a secret?

“The secret of Tonali is the talent and the work he does every day to improve”.

Instead, Bakayoko showed difficulty …

“The difficulties he had are due to his physical condition, he arrived with a few problems and it took him some time. He also changed his playing principles and it takes some time. I am convinced that he is a very strong player, he was unlucky in some situations, but he made good performances. He can do better and he will give good support to the team. “

Will it still be up to Ibra to take penalties?

“He will shoot them if he plays.”

Can we talk about a distorted championship given the postponed matches?

“This is the championship here, in Europe there are matches that are played and others that are not played. We are happy to have played, we face one that has not played: will it be good or will it be bad? We will see it tomorrow. the goal is to win, then there are the competent bodies that have to make decisions that are not easy and we will stick to the rules “.

How’s Rebic doing?

“Rebic is a strong striker. He does well as a center forward and from the left, it is important that he is well and that he finds the best conditions. He will be an important weapon for the team.”