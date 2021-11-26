Milan, injury to Giroud. Maignan and Tomori in a group

The former Chelsea striker performed an MRI which confirmed the injury to his left hamstring. Maignan and Tomori worked as a team.

There are updates regarding the conditions of the injured at Milan. According to what our editorial team has gathered, the news is not good Olivier Giroud.

The French striker, who stopped during Wednesday’s match against Atletico Madrid, made a resonance that confirmed the left hamstring injury. The former Chelsea will be re-evaluated in ten days. It is therefore certain that he will be absent from the next two league matches, that of Sunday against Sassuolo and that of next Wednesday against Genoa of the former Andriy Shevchenko.

Good news regarding instead Mike Maignan And Fiyako Tomori. Both the French goalkeeper and the former Chelsea trained as a group. In the next few days it will be established when they can return but the sensations are positive for both. As for the English central, there are excellent chances of seeing him on the pitch already on Sunday against Dionisi’s Sassuolo. More doubts instead for Maignan, the former Lille should gradually return.