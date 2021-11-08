Milan-Inter 1-1, derby without winners

Milan and Inter drew 1-1 in the derby, postponing the 12th matchday of Serie A. The Rossoneri rise to 32 points and continue to lead the standings in the company of Napoli. Inter are at 25, alone in third place. The verdict matures at the end of a match that ignites in the first half. Inter took the lead in the 11th minute with Calhanoglu, who obtained and converted a penalty. The Turkish, formerly on duty, presses Kessie in the Rossoneri area and forces the Ivorian to foul. The Nerazzurri made no mistake from the spot: 0-1. Milan collects the blow and starts again, immediately finding a draw. Punishment from the trocar, Tomori’s header and De Vrij’s unlucky deviation: own goal and 1-1 at 17 ‘.

Napoli-Verona 1-1, Spalletti’s blues slow down

At 26 ‘Inter have a new chance from the spot. Tomori knocks out Darmian, another penalty. This time Lautaro kicks, who lets himself be hypnotized by Tatarusanu: save, we stay at 1-1. Milan strikes a shot in the 37th minute with Leao’s double attempt: the first is rejected by Handanovic, the second is inaccurate. On the other hand, a colossal opportunity at 45 ‘for Barella. The midfielder can hit without fail from 10 meters, on the Ballo-Touré save line. Inter tries to push even at the start of the second half, at 55 ‘Lautaro shoots: Kessie’s deviation, high ball. Milan struggles to come out smoothly, but still manages to sting. At 70 ‘Ibra tries: left to turn, wrong aim by one meter. Last emotion in the 90 ‘. Saelemaekers gallops for 40 meters and shoots right, full post: the result does not change, it ends 1-1.