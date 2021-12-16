Milan-Inter derby, Juventus at the window
The luxury part-time role at Atalanta no longer satisfies him e Luis Muriel can ignite the January transfer market in Serie A, but not only that: the Colombian has crystallized as vice-Zapata this season and is now looking to January to understand the possibilities of relaunching elsewhere. Obviously representing a highly prized graft for several teams.
Serie A, spotlights on Muriel
All the historic big three of Serie A are attentive: the Juventus, whose season is conditioned by offensive problems and which could benefit from the Colombian striker’s prolificacy. L’Inter, looking for alternatives for the Lautaro-Dzeko couple given the fragility of Correa and Sanchez. But above all the Milan, the one that at present seems to be able to guarantee more space in the rotations to the player. Exactly what Muriel is looking for: more minutes available.
Muriel on the market, the figures
20 million euros for the card, 2 million euros for the engagement: figures not impossible for those who will try to get closer to the Colombian, who obviously is also tempting abroad. The competition is strong and for Muriel it is necessary to force the times: on the horizon there may be a market derby with Milan and Inter to duel, and Juventus at the window ready to enter.