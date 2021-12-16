Milan-Inter derby, Juventus at the window

Serie A, spotlights on Muriel

All the historic big three of Serie A are attentive: the Juventus, whose season is conditioned by offensive problems and which could benefit from the Colombian striker’s prolificacy. L’Inter, looking for alternatives for the Lautaro-Dzeko couple given the fragility of Correa and Sanchez. But above all the Milan, the one that at present seems to be able to guarantee more space in the rotations to the player. Exactly what Muriel is looking for: more minutes available.