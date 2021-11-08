Milan-Inter: Ghali rails against Salvini VIDEO, Maldini’s reaction and the Lega communiqué | A league

Milan-Inter was a tense derby on and off the pitch. A verbal clash between Ghali and Matteo Salvini was staged in the grandstand. The singer stood up and railed at the political leader of the League, who remained seated raising his arms in exultation. All while Paolo Maldini invited the stewards who were speaking to the “calm“.

The reasons for the dispute are not yet known, but it is hardly a question of football since both are Milan fans. Ghali has political views opposite to those of Salvini, as you can understand by listening to the lyrics of several of his songs. For example in Cara Italia: “Oh eh oh, when they tell me ‘Go home’, oh eh oh, I say ‘I’m already here!’“.

A couple of years ago, in the remix of the song ‘Vossi Bop‘by Stormzy, Ghali sang in the lyrics: “Salvini says that those who arrived with the rubber ‘cannot stay .it, but stay .com … At the Milan match I was in the stands with people, there was a fascist politician who smelled the environment“. Salvini replied on Twitter:” He insults me but I don’t mind his music, is it serious? “.

in the meantime the Lega explained: “Matteo Salvini was verbally attacked by Ghali during the first half of Milan-Inter last night. The leader of the League was in the stands with his son, e immediately after the equalizer the rapper approached him in an evident state of agitation. Ghali shouted a series of insults and raving accusations about immigration – trying to film himself with his cell phone – and was immediately dismissed, to the bewilderment of the other spectators. The Rossoneri club apologized to Salvini, who at the time had neither recognized Ghali nor understood the reasons for his alteration. ”

Ghali had performed on the pitch at San Siro singing “I love you“before another Milan-Inter derby, won 3-2 by the Nerazzurri on 17 March 2019 thanks to a Lautaro’s penalty, who yesterday had the shot parried from eleven meters from Tatarusanu.