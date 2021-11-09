Milan-Inter, inside Milan banner of the Curva Sud against Calhanoglu

A former goal in Derby under the Curva Sud with controversial exultation towards the Rossoneri fans for Hakan Calhanoglu, Turkish born in 1994 who recently joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer, in Milan-Inter of yesterday. A betrayal that the fans did not appreciate, so much so that it filled him with boos and chants last night. Calhanoglu was delighted to have taken his team ahead with a penalty kick, but was immediately reduced by the Rossoneri draw that leaves Inter at -7 in the standings and by a decidedly insufficient performance, probably also caused by the many Rossoneri whistles .