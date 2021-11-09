Milan-Inter, inside Milan banner of the Curva Sud against Calhanoglu
The Curva Sud has hung a banner against Calhanoglu in the streets of Milan. Here are the photos and the content. Harsh message from the fans.
A former goal in Derby under the Curva Sud with controversial exultation towards the Rossoneri fans for Hakan Calhanoglu, Turkish born in 1994 who recently joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer, in Milan-Inter of yesterday. A betrayal that the fans did not appreciate, so much so that it filled him with boos and chants last night. Calhanoglu was delighted to have taken his team ahead with a penalty kick, but was immediately reduced by the Rossoneri draw that leaves Inter at -7 in the standings and by a decidedly insufficient performance, probably also caused by the many Rossoneri whistles .
However, the AC Milan revenge was not limited to that. Tonight, in fact, around Milan a banner of the Curva Sud was displayed against him with decidedly strong terms: “Courage is not kicking a penalty in the tenth minute, but staying with your wife even when you are a cuckold. Shit man” . The Rossoneri fans are definitely tough. Meanwhile, these are the most important news of today >>>
