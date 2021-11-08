Milan-Inter, Krunic makes Lautaro nervous about the penalty by recalling Duties: reconstruction

During last night’s derby, which ended 1-1 and certainly full of emotions, many fans probably missed a detail on the second penalty whistled in favor of Inter. It is the twenty-fifth minute, Lautaro Martinez throws Darmian in depth, the Argentine’s pass should be easy to read for Ballo-Touré, perfectly in trajectory, but the Senegalese full-back lets the ball slip sensationally behind him: Darmian controls in the area and the lateral ex Monaco knocks him down in a slide. Inevitable rigor, Doveri has no doubts.

Lautaro Martinez, after leaving the first penalty of the challenge to Hakan Calhanoglu, must be decided on the spot, puts the ball down and takes the run-up waiting for the whistle; moments of concentration that are often decisive for the success of the performance. And in fact, while everything seemed ready for the start of Doveri, Rade Krunic, who was on the edge of the area just behind the Argentine, draws the attention of the referee to himself: the ball was badly positioned, too far ahead. compared to the eleven meter disc.

Volterra’s whistle realizes that the Rossoneri midfielder’s signal is actually right, so he quickly returns to Lautaro and makes him correct the position of the ball. Then the whistle, the nice shot and the huge save by Tatarusanu, author of a real miracle; but in the mistake of Inter’s number 10 there is also the hand of Rade Krunic, careful and malicious in making his opponent nervous just enough.