Milan-Inter Primavera, report cards: Peschetola man of providence, Casadei show

Fcinter1908 report cards on Milan-Inter Primavera: the Nerazzurri suffer, but fight and win the derby

The Milan derby, Spring category, goes to Inter: Chivu’s boys beat Milan 1-2 thanks to goals from Casadei and Peschetola and thus obtain the third consecutive victory in the league.

The report cards of Fcinter1908 on Milan-Inter Primavera:

Rovida 6.5 Mocked by a deviation on the occasion of the Milan goal, he closed the door in the second half with a great save. There is also his signature on Inter’s success.

Sylvester 6 He is concerned about guarding the right wing and does it well, albeit with some apprehension.

Matjaz 6 Nasti is an uncomfortable customer, he limits him as much as he can and is unlucky in the deviation that propitiates the Milan goal. He tries to redeem himself in the opponent’s area, but he finds the intersection of the goalposts.

Fontanarosa 7 Another safe and smudge-free test. Milan forwards prefer to go out of the way.

Coals 6 Milan attacks often and well on their side, they suffer on the defensive and do not see themselves forward. He earns the sufficiency thanks to the splendid free kick with which Casadei scores.

Andersen 5 Never in the game, bad performance. (from 7 ‘st Fish hook 7 Once again he is the man of providence: he enters and scores, exactly as he did a few days ago against Spal. In addition to the goal, also a precious help in the defensive phase)

Sangalli 6 Few frills in front of the defense.

Fabbian 5.5 Physically struggling, the warning taken in the first half seems to affect him.

Casadei 7 It starts slowly, but when the match starts it becomes a one-man-show: score, kick, press, tackle. Total footballer, the header goal is no longer news.

Iliev 5.5 Evanescent. (from the 25 ‘st V. Carboni 6 Some good initiatives)

Jurgens 6.5 Generous performance in the midst of Milan’s power stations. As a single striker he receives few playable balls, but does a lot of dirty work and with a flash he sends Peschetola into the goal. (from 39 ‘st Abiuso sv)

Chivu 6.5 The team suffers, once again they don’t play well, but show character and win their third consecutive victory.