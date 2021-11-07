Milan-Inter, probable formation: Pioli chooses Fodé / News

Milan-Inter is approaching and the probable formation of Pioli should not foresee any surprises. Here is who should therefore play tomorrow.

A match that cannot be like all the others, Milan-Inter, the Derby, the twelfth day of the Serie A championship, and for this reason the probable formation is the best possible. An important match, but not decisive. So he defined it Stefano Pioli at a press conference, when he also stressed how he is convinced that the Rossoneri have all the means available to win the challenge. The choices are practically all confirmed: whoever is better off will play and not necessarily whoever is normally the owner. So let’s go and find out together what is, at the moment, the probable Rossoneri formation in view of tomorrow’s Milan-Inter.

No doubt between the posts, where he will be once again Ciprian Tatarusanu, which is getting ready and is constantly growing. In front of him no problem for Davide Calabria on the right, with the couple composed of Fikayo Tomori, untouchable, e Simon Kjaer, which returns the owner. On the left was one of the main doubts, but he recovered Fodé and therefore it will be him from the first minute, still receiving great confidence.

The midfield duo are the most powerful available right now, as this is a match that is likely to be very physical. Alongside Franck Kessie, who rested during the week, will be there Sandro Tonali, one of the players in the best form of this start of the championship and who continues to collect great performances. It will be a great opportunity to show off and certainly as a Rossoneri fan he will not live this match like any other.

On the trocar some small doubts, but in the end there should be the titolarissimi. On the right, therefore, space once again ad Alexis Saelemaekers, who has just returned from a very long series of games. At his side there will probably be Rade Krunic, Since Brahim Diaz is still looking for the best shape. On the left, however, also called to overtime Rafael Leao, who will have to be a key man. In front of space obviously a Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in what is his game and which he hopes it will be this time too.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Kjaer, Fodé; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Krunic (Brahim Diaz), Rafael Leao; Ibrahimovic.

