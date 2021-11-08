Milan-Inter, slow motion CdS: “Duties from 7, one more reflection on the first penalty”

The slow motion of the Corriere dello Sport with all the dubious episodes of yesterday’s derby between Milan and Inter, which ended 1-1

The referee Daniele’s direction of the match is promoted Duties in the derby: vote 7 for Corriere dello Sport. And enough for the Var Massimiliano Irrati, from 6 for the newspaper. This is the analysis of CorSport on the test of the whistle in the derby that ended 1-1 yesterday between Milan and Inter.

“Finally a direct match as befits a Serie A referee (international until 31 December, what sense does it make to dismiss him to put one between Chiffi and Pairetto, it’s not clear. Mysteries AIA). Very good the Roman (from Roma1) Daniele Doveri, the only difficulties he had … physical (seen stretching his left leg and loosening his muscles at the beginning of the second half), the rest was almost perfect. The two penalties were corrected, given with certainty on the pitch, the other two evaluations in the area of ​​Inter were correct in the final of a match always in the balance and therefore – arbitrarily speaking – never really finished. The closes with 27 whistled fouls and a yellow.

Two penalties awarded, one more reflection on the first: Kessie comes into contact (shoulder to shoulder) with Dzeko, then Çalhanoglu puts his right leg in front of him, but does not seem to hinder him, in fact it is the Rossoneri midfielder who puts his left leg between them of the opponent. VAR out of the game anyway. On the second, Ballo-Touré touches the ball, which however remains in Darmian’s availability also because the foul contact comes immediately after. Rebic’s cross, Correa with his right arm to his body; Saelemaekers throws a ball on Çalhanoglu’s left arm towards the Inter area: in both cases, it is not a penalty“, it is read.

