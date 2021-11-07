Milan-Inter, the probable formations: Inzaghi, two changes. News for Pioli

Just under two hours before the kick-off of the highly anticipated Milan derby which can be worth a season. Simone Inzaghi’s Inter goes in pursuit of Stefano Pioli’s Milan to try to reduce the gap in the standings and to strongly reapply for the championship fight. According to Sky Sport, the Rossoneri coach has tried this formation: Calabria and Ballo Touré outside, between Kjaer and Tomori. Kessie-Tonali paired in the median, but the novelty is Diaz on the right wing and Krunic on the trocar to block Brozovic. On the left will be Leao and forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic. At Inter, however, there will be two changes compared to the match against Sheriff: Perisic returns to the left, while in the middle there will be Calhanoglu with Barella and Brozovic. In front confirmed Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez.