Milan invests in the future: soon the renewals of Hernandez, Bennacer and Leao | News

Maldini and Massara are already thinking about the deadlines of 2024: salary increases in sight for three Rossoneri pillars

Waiting to understand what will become of Kessie and Romagnoli, the Milan it is moving towards the future and is looking at some deadlines in 2024. After having actually settled the file Pegs, whose contract will be extended before Christmas, Maldini and Massara will continue negotiations with three pillars of the team: Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer and Rafael Leao. It will start from the desire of the players, who arrived at San Siro in 2019, to continue wearing the Rossoneri shirt. Even if, by now everyone has understood it, this is no guarantee of success, it is still a good basis on which to build the agreement.

The intention of Milan is, for everyone, to bring the new deadline to 2026, which is in addition to the renewals of Saelemaekers and of Kjaer.

The “Devil” is also ready to open his portfolio, putting on the table a total gross investment of around 80 million euros. Hernandez, Bennacer and Leao quadagnano, euros more, euros less, around 1.4 / 1.5 million euros. The first two could see their entrants triple, the Brazilian at least doubled. The results of the two seasons, the ones that brought Milan to the top of Italian football after complicated years, were also the result of their performances and, rightly, they will be rewarded.