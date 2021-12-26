“Milan is a dream, these are the best years of my career. Injury? I’ll come back stronger than before “

Interviewed with TV2 Sport, Simon Kjaer talked about himself at 360 degrees. These are his words:

On Eriksen’s tragic moment: “That moment cannot be described. Only with words like “terrible” and “incomprehensible”. And those words are not enough at all. There were no thoughts behind my actions. It was instinctive. We have done all we can to help. A terrible, terrible moment. The most important thing for me now is that Christian is well ”.

On the way to the European Championship: “It was not only the match against Belgium, but also the subsequent national matches that were very difficult to face just around the national anthem. It’s always nice to stand and sing there. For his country – and with his country. And that has meant even more to me as a leader over the past five years. But this was difficult, very difficult “.

After the victory against Russia: “It was a redemption and a great joy together and with all the fans of the Park. That win not only kept us going, but it also gave us some sort of free space, after all we’ve been through. Now we could concentrate on football again and give that gas in subsequent matches as well ”.

On the final failure: “Just at that moment I was overwhelmed by fatigue, tiredness, emotions and the harsh awareness that it was now over. Even today I am bothered by the penalty in the semifinals that sent us out. And I will always be sorry for not making it to the final.

We have the best national team right now, in all the years I’ve been. No doubt. And I believe we can build and improve further ”.

On Milan: “Milan is the club where I felt most at ease. The place where my role on and off the pitch suits me the most. We are doing well and I get a lot of confidence from the manager, a lot of support from the fans. Everything rises into a higher entity “

On Milan: “The family thrives, Milan is a fantastic city and since the early years of my career I have dreamed of playing for this particular club. Already in Palermo I told my agent that one day I would play for Milan “

On the arrival in Milan: “They chose me for a leading role in a young team and we brought the club back to the top of Italian football and back to the Champions League after so many years. And personally, from day one I probably played the best football of my career “

On the Golden Ball: “Soccer is a team sport, but I must admit that it was a great honor for me to be among the 30 candidates for the Golden Ball and in the evening finish as number 18. But also for all the work that I have put into my career. And I am very proud of the awards I have received “

On the injury: “Unfortunately I finish the year with a serious knee injury. It’s the first of my career, and it’s tough, sure, but it’s also part of football. And now that it has happened, I’ll be on the other side – maybe a little cliché, but true – even stronger than before the injury ”.