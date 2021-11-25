Milan is alive and does not give up: in Madrid a victory to hold onto the Champions League

A European enterprise from old Milan. How much was missing such a night … The great collective performance, the emotions, the desire to win and then the goal, that goal, scored by the player you do not expect, at least at these levels. Simply because Messias, on some levels, had never played before yesterday. From the suburban fields to the Wanda Metropolitano, from the minor leagues to the Champions League: the Brazilian would never have imagined living such an evening as a protagonist.

Pride and regrets

As Corriere della Sera points out, Milan are still alive and continue to fight to hold onto their Champions League. For the qualification, everything will be decided on 7 December: we will have to beat Liverpool at the San Siro (difficult but not impossible) and then hope. We will see. For the moment, the guys from Pioli can enjoy the feat in Madrid, a victory caught in extremis but well deserved. Success and performance that leave some regrets for what could have been the Rossoneri’s path in the Champions League, playing like yesterday also in the two games against Porto.

Now head to the championship

With the evening in Madrid closed, now we need to put our heads back on the championship. Sassuolo will arrive at San Siro on Sunday afternoon and it will be necessary to win at all costs to resume the march interrupted after the defeat in Florence. As mentioned, Milan are alive and want to try to run on two fronts, and if fate is not all in the hands of the Rossoneri in the Champions League, the question is quite different in Serie A.