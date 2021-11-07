Milan is looking for the shot in the derby: it is a great opportunity, Pioli will try to win without making calculations

It is the day of the derby, the most awaited challenge, not only in Milan and its surroundings. San Siro will be packed, ready to explode on both sides. Milan and Inter will battle on the pitch, aware of the fact that today’s confrontation could guide the season. It will not be a decisive match – it could not be at the beginning of November – but it will say a lot, a lot, also in terms of the standings.

Milan, what an opportunity!

On the eve, Pioli preferred to keep a low profile – just like that – but he knows well that a win would push his Milan to +10 over Inter, damaging Inzaghi’s comeback plans. In short, as Corriere della Sera points out, the occasion is a special one: the Rossoneri’s goal is the Scudetto and with three points in tonight’s derby they would place a formidable sprint also from the motivational point of view.

Double result

Not only that: unlike Inter Milan, Milan can also afford a draw that would keep the gap of 7 points intact. This, of course, does not mean that Pioli will set up a conservative game, on the contrary: the Rossoneri have shown that they give their best when they play to win, and they will do so again tonight. Milan will try to play the game, without calculations or thoughts about the standings. Because the derby must not be simply played, no: the derby must be won.