“Milan is the most expensive city in Italy for rents (which are rising again)”

Milan is the Italian city with the most expensive rents. And what’s more, after a stalemate due to the pandemic, prices start to rise again. According to a study by idealista.it carried out on a national level.

In general, the portal highlights, in October rental prices are “almost stable (-0.1%) compared to the previous month, at 11.4 euros per month” per square meter. But rents are “increasing by 5% on an annual basis.” In particular, to see a rise in rental prices, are the most dynamic areas, those most affected by the consequences of the covid, Milan in the first place, but also Bologna and Florence.

The Lombard capital is third for rent increases (2.3%), behind Florence (2.9%) and Venice (2.6%). Increases are recorded almost everywhere, from Bologna (1.8%) to Palermo (1.2%), passing through Naples (0.7%). On the other hand, markets such as Rome and Turin remain stable.

Milan also remains the most expensive city for tenants, with an average of 19 euros per month per square meter, followed by Florence (15 euros / m²), Venice (both 14.5 euros / m²) and Bologna (14 euros / m²). ), while Rome stops at 13.3 euros per month. In October, on the other hand, Vibo Valentia (4.3 euros / m²) is the cheapest capital for tenants, ahead of Caltanissetta with 4.4 euros a year.

On the other hand, Grosseto (20.6 euros / m²) is the most expensive province for rent, followed by Ravenna (19.3 euros / m²) and, again, Milan (18.2 euros / m²). On the opposite side of the ranking, Caltanissetta is confirmed as the cheapest (4.8 euros / m²) ahead of Isernia, with only 5 euros of average monthly demand. As for Lombardy, with 1.6%, it ranks the fourth Italian region for rent increase, after Friuli-Venezia Giulia (6.2%), Umbria (2.8%) and Valle d’Aosta ( 1.9%).

Furthermore, the Lombard market consolidates the national primacy of rental prices, at an average of 15.7 euros per square meter per month. Followed by Valle d’Aosta (13 euros / m²), Tuscany (12.7 euros / m²), Lazio (both 12.4 euros / m²) and Trentino-Alto Adige (11.5 euros / m²). Rents below the national average of 11.4 euros per month for 15 regions, between the 11 euros requested by the owners of Emilia-Romagna and the 5.5 euros of average monthly rent requested in Molise.