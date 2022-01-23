Milan is the most expensive city in Italy: you spend 47% more on food than in Naples

Naples it is indeed the cheapest city on the food expenditure front, while Pescara it is the most convenient in terms of service rates. To have a perfect smile, on the other hand, you could rely on dentists from Palermo, the cheapest on the peninsula.

Cost of food – To eat in Milan you need to spend on average 47% more than in Naples. For the purchase of food such as fruit and vegetables, meat, fish and bread in Milan, an average of € 99.24 is spent, compared to € 67.58 in Naples.

Tax on waste – The black jersey, however, passes to the Neapolitan city when it comes to the costs for garbage collection. In Naples you pay the highest waste rate in Italy, that is 507.96 euros. 148% more than in Trento, where you pay just 205 euros for the Tari.