“Milan is the strongest team at the moment. We have appealed for Frattesi”

Alessio Dionisi, coach of the Sassuolo, spoke at the press conference, from the Mapei Football Center, to present the next championship match against Milan, scheduled for tomorrow at 15 at San Siro. These are his words:

Sassuolo historically gives its best in big matches. How did you prepare?

“It will be a difficult match. We face one of the strongest teams, if not the strongest now. Historically Sassuolo have played important games with the big names and we will try to match Sassuolo in previous years. We know it will be difficult but we don’t have nothing to lose because Milan puts you in difficulty but also gives you the opportunity to express yourself and in my opinion we will perform. “

Did you work a lot from the point of view of the head?

“Put it this way, it seems that the conditions are not the best because we are playing against a healthy team and we are not happy with Cagliari. We have trained to prepare them as best we can. We are underdogs on paper but we are working to overturn the prediction.”

Frattesi disqualified for blasphemous expression: how did you react?

“We are awaiting the outcome of the appeal and we believe there are the conditions for it to be accepted. He was an important player.”

Could the absence or presence of Frattesi lead to a change of form?

“Now we are trying to give continuity to the three in the middle of the field, we do not have a great leg in covering the spaces, Davide is the one who has the most leg and we will have to be careful in the transitions and in the construction. The module with the 3 midfielders is a point of departure”.

Recover any of the injured? During the week on Boga some criticisms were read about its management …

“We have some important unavailable players, I thought I could recover Boga, I hope he can be there from the next one. Djuricic times are longer, Goldaniga could be in the match on Wednesday. Boga did not play when he was not well, we cannot do without him. on many occasions “.

Mister, a provocation: would you have preferred not to win with Juve and win at least one with Empoli, Cagliari or Udinese?

“In retrospect, everything can be said, it’s too easy. We weren’t good at capitalizing on the good things done in Turin because no one expected Sassuolo to return with 3 points. We hoped for it and we’ll try again tomorrow. It’s a shame to have only made one point in the next 3 races but we are obliged to look forward “.

Matheus Henrique or Harroui holders?

“They are ready to play from the start”.