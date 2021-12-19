Milan, it is forbidden to surrender: Pioli does not give up, the Rossoneri try to restart against Napoli

Now we have to start again. Without thinking about Inter, about the standings, about bad luck … The only thing to do is get back on the road. In short, it is strictly forbidden to give up, or rather: it is forbidden to surrender. As reported by Corriere della Sera, this is precisely the slogan that has resounded over and over again in the chill of Milanello these days.

Milan, the great opportunity

The moment is complicated, there is no doubt about this, but Stefano Pioli and Milan have no intention of giving up. Also because we are only halfway through the season and “the league titles are not won in December”, the coach specified on the eve of the big match against Napoli. As the Corriere points out, Mr. Pioli sees in tonight’s duel an opportunity to resume the race interrupted from November onwards.

Pioli sets the goal

So far, Milan have done well against the big teams (the numbers say so), but against Napoli it will be a different, particular challenge, given the situation. The goal of the Rossoneri is to improve the score of last season, surpassing the 43 points of the first leg of a year ago. To do this, Ibra and his teammates will have to win the last two races of this positive 2021. It is certainly a difficult undertaking but well within the reach of this team.