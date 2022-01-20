Milan, it’s Pellegri’s day: it will be redemption and loan to Turin. And who knows what for Bremer …

With only one player the Milan could soon close both an incoming and outgoing operation, also thinking about what could be the negotiations for the next transfer market session. It is, in fact, close to theoutright purchase from the Monaco of Pietro Pellegri and, as a result, your loan transfer to the Turin.

The details of the operations

First of all: Milan have decided to redeem Pellegri from Monaco in advance of the maturity of the onerous loan agreed this summer; today there will be the decisive meeting between the parties. The 2001-born striker, starring only 127 minutes in the season, enjoys the confidence and optimism of the Rossoneri management; his task will be to find physical and game continuity: he is a talent, still very young, and should not be wasted. This is why Maldini and Massara decided to buy it immediately from Monaco for a sum between 4 and 5 million euros and to subsequently transfer it on loan to Juric’s Turin.

And who knows what …

It will therefore be the second operation in a few months between Milan And Turin after the dry loan of Pobega finalized last August. And who knows that, precisely by virtue of these good relations that are consolidating over time and with various agreements of various kinds, the Rossoneri may not receive special treatment from the grenades when in the summer the race to Gleison Bremer it will certainly become more intense; Inter are and will be fierce against the Brazilian central, but Milan have and will not have any intention of letting the player escape easily. We will talk about it again in June.