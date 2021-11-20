Milan, it’s the right time to accelerate: Florence is an important crossroads, Pioli relies on Ibra

It is a crucial junction of the season, a sort of crossroads not to be underestimated. Because winning at the Franchi is never easy and doing it tonight, on the eve of Inter-Napoli, could be worth double. As Corriere della Sera points out, Pioli’s Milan are looking to extend the standings starting from Florence. A success at the Franchi, observes the newspaper, could give way to the great Rossoneri escape.

The right time to sprint

A question of calendar, which for Milan seems to be downhill. It seems, in fact … Because in Serie A you don’t have to take anything for granted. Sentence done? Maybe, but it really is: there are no easy games. Pioli’s boys strongly believe in the Scudetto, even more so after the precious draw in the derby with Inter, but the goal is still far away and we must keep the bar high. Tonight Fiorentina, then Sassuolo, Genoa, Salernitana and Udinese before the direct clash with Napoli: if there is a good moment to place an acceleration, this is it.

Ibra towards the ownership

But we must conquer the Franks, certainly not a small piece of stuff. Pioli and Milan will try, most likely with Ibrahimovic up front. The Rossoneri coach, in fact, seems willing to bet on the Swede, with Giroud ready to enter the match in progress. Too important tonight’s challenge not to play it from the beginning with the totem Zlatan. It is a crossroads, we said, a race to be bitten right from the start.