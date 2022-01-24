Milan-Juve dull. The feeling is that the Rossoneri didn’t want to win it

The Milan-Juventus of 23 January 2022 will be remembered – perhaps – for being quite dull. Curva Sud Milano show apart from the arrival of the Rossoneri team, the show was hiding both on stands still sadly empty – 5000 spectators admitted out of 80,000 capacity – which in fieldGoals can be both intense as in Atalanta-Inter and disappointing, as in the case of last night.

Tired teams

The Rossoneri, according to what has been seen on the disastrous lawn of San Siro, they did more than one Juventus very very happy: they did not allow any shot on goal to Dybala and his teammates, but ultimately they did not have the right energy for the final leg that could subvert the slow pace of the match. And indeed: the feeling is that, especially in the second half, the teams were satisfied not to lose, tired and a little bored, like the empty seats at San Siro. It is clear that by ‘they did not want to win’ we do not mean the real will of the players, but the courage that was lacking in the decisive moments of the match.

Derby last chance

The glass for Milan it is, therefore, half empty: a draw is not to be thrown away, but the victory, considering also a rather passive offensively Juve, could be achievable. The derby of 6 February will be decisive in this sense: “If we have the strength to win the derby we will remain attached to Inter and, perhaps, we will put pressure on them until the end of the season. If we do not succeed it will be a championship similar to last year: until the last day we could have finished second or fifth” . Pioli’s words in the conference are perfect: Milan, after the lackluster 0-0 against Juve, keep the Champions area, but to understand if we can aim for something more we will have to wait for the decisive match against the very favorite Inter.