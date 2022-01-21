Milan-Juventus, Allegri shuffles everything: surprise double rejection

The Milan-Juventus kick-off is less and less missing: Allegri is ready for a double surprise rejection.

A match not to be missed: Milan-Juventus it is worth much more than the canonical three points. On the strength of the six victories obtained in the last eight championship races that have yielded overall 20 pointsmen of Max Allegri have targeted that place in the Champions League which until recently seemed to be unreachable.

In this sense, Merry you will be able to count on almost all the complete training. There will be no Chiesa and Bonucci, but the Livorno coach, according to what was reported by the goal.com journalist Romeo Agresti, should once again propose the 4-2-3-1. In attack space a Morata And Dybalaboth scored against the Sampdoria: the “Joya” has every intention of taking on her shoulders a department that cannot ignore the plays of Joya, in growing condition. Compared to the match against the Sampdoria, here are the first news: Juan Cuadrado should be repurposed in the role of tall outsider, with De Sciglio low back e Danilo which should initially start on the bench.

Probable formations Milan-Juventus: Alex Sandro out?

On the left-handed out, Pilgrims was tried in the antivigilia formation: at this point, the former Cagliari has all the credentials to undermine Alex Sandro, also appeared in difficulty in the Italian Cup. In midfield space a Mckenniewith Bernardeschi who, recovering from muscle fatigue, should start at least initially from the bench. We will see which will be the pair of midfielders: Locatelli seems immovable, net of a once again convincing performance against Doria.