Milan-Juventus, Pioli’s choices: important returns

Here are Stefano Pioli’s possible choices for tonight’s match against Juventus. Milan embraces Sandro Tonali but not only. The point

A few hours and the Milan of Stefano Pegs will return to the field at San Siro. Sandro Tonali and his teammates await Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus, for a match valid for the twenty-third day of A league.

Inter’s journey never stops, a success for the Rossoneri would be essential above all to keep the Bianconeri at a distance. Atalanta And Naples. The defeat against Spezia still weighs like a boulder. The anger has not completely passed and will be brought into play tonight, at 20.45.

Pioli and his men are loaded and ready to challenge the bianconeri: there is still some doubt about their formation but this certifies the recoveries of various pawns, which lengthen the squad. The absences will still be heavy given that there will be no defending couple, Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori, and Franck Kessie, engaged in the African Cup.

Mike will be in goal Maignan to lead the rear. At the center is the important recovery of Alessio Romagnoli, who returned to the group on Tuesday, after recovering from Covid-19. The defender, who will return to wear the captain’s armband, will have Pierre at his side Kalulu, which is ahead in the hierarchies on Matteo Gabbia.

On the outside you can’t touch it Theo Hernandez, called to quickly forget the wrong penalty against Spezia. On the right, the first real ballot, which involves Alessandro Florenzi And Davide Calabria. The Milan school full-back has grown a lot in the last few days and could, in the end, tear a shirt as a starter. However, let’s expect a relay race between the two.

Certainty Tonali

In midfield, there is the return of Sandro Tonali, who served his disqualification against Spezia. He will lead the median. Doubts about his partner: Stefano Pioli is teased by the idea of ​​immediately throwing into the fray Ismael Bennacer. The Algerian returned to Milanello on Friday morning; he has only one real training session with the team on his legs but he is fine and the hour of the game against the Ivory Coast has shown it. Alternatively it is ready Rade Krunic.

The Bosnian, however, can also play in a more advanced position, on the trocar. At the moment Brahim Diaz remains in the lead but it cannot be ruled out that Pioli decides to change the cards on the table. Sure of the place, on the trocar, in the usual way 4-2-3-1, it clearly is Rafael Leao. On the right Junior Messias is ahead of Saelemaekers. Forward, everything suggests that it will be Zlatan Ibrahimovic to play from the first minute, with Olivier Giroud, ready to take over from the bench.