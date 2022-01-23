Milan-Juventus, probable formation: Pioli relaunches Calabria / News

Milan-Juventus is approaching and the probable formation of Pioli foresees some important returns. Here is who should therefore play tomorrow.

Starting immediately, from Milan-Juventus, never banal match and to which the Rossoneri arrive between highs and lows. The probable formation of Stefano Pioli for tomorrow. High because there are important returns, because there is a desire to transform the anger of the last match into a great performance and because in any case we arrive clearly in front and from stronger. Low because there are still some absences and the ranking situation leaves no room for further errors. Second consecutive home game. So let’s find out what the probable formation of Milan-Juventus tomorrow evening should be.

Between the poles obviously no doubt, with Mike Maignan who will once again defend the Rossoneri goal. The real news is on the right wing of defense, where he should be back in the first minute Davide Calabria, which has now been missing for two and a half months from the first minute. There is also an important return in the center: alongside Pierre Kaluluin fact, the captain will be there from the first minute Alessio Romagnoli, recovered from Covid and in good condition. On the left, however, it obviously remains Theo Hernandezready to record a lot tomorrow too.

I also return to midfield. It should be confirmed Rade Krunic in the line of two, but at his side this time there is new Sandro Tonali, whose absence has made itself felt, but who is now ready to give his best, even fresh having rested on the last day. Its presence is, of course, essential.

Small surprise also on the trocar, even if it is not a return: on the right wing he should be the owner again Messias, for a decidedly front-wheel drive training. Center confirmed Brahim Diaz, which despite not being able to find the way to the goal seemed to be growing slightly in the last few matches. Closes the line, on the left, Rafael Leao, the extra man right now. Ahead, still chasing the second home goal of the season, there should be Zlatan Ibrahimovicwhich is given great confidence.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Ibrahimovic

January 22, 2022

