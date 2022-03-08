Milan, Kalulu was a real bargain: the definitive consecration in Naples, now the renewal

MilanNews.it

No surprise. The magical night of the “Maradona” only served to consecrate, or rather, confirm the talent of Pierre Kalulu. The young Frenchman can be considered to all intents and purposes a owner of this AC Milan, which in the summer of 2020 made a real deal by investing just 480 thousand euros (today it is worth at least 20 million) to snatch a jewel of absolute value from Lyon.

What a couple with Tomori

As the newspaper Tuttosport underlines, looking at the level of his performances during this season, it is understandable why Kalulu is no longer a surprise, but a certainty of Pioli’s Milan. Romagnoli’s stop allowed Pierre to show off again, this time in a very hot arena like the one in Naples, and the boy, as usual, responded present, canceling out a very hard nut to crack like Osimhen. The Kalulu-Tomori duo allows Pioli to deploy a very high defense, for a more aggressive and “modern” Milan.

Renewal being defined

It is not easy to find a class of 2000 so ready, among other things with a strong sense of professionalism. Kalulu, in fact, has always accepted the decisions of the coach, putting the maximum effort into it every time he has been called into question. Milan is ready to reward him with a new and richer contract: the company is finalizing contacts with the agent to arrive as soon as possible at the extension until 2026, with his salary that will go from the current 500 thousand euros to at least one million more. bonus.

