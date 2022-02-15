Milan, Kessie as president at the end of his mandate: Pioli is a shield, but the fans have now understood how it works | First page

The one of Franck Kessié is a soap opera with a written ending: it seems an eternity has passed since, in the summer, the Ivorian had left Milan towards Tokyo with the promise to return from the Olympics and resolve the contract issue. Six months later, nothing has changed except for the worse. The whistles rain copiously for the President, who no longer has the support of the majority in the San Siro Parliament: today’s banner with reference to those who have renewed without problems (Hernandez) and those who are in the mood to do so soon (Bennacer and Leao) leaves little room for interpretation: “Those who love Milan prove it with facts. Best regards to those who are dissatisfied”.

HELL – The house of the Devil, usually, it becomes hell for those who visit it, but in this case the environment becomes incandescent for its once beloved tenant. Too recent the open wounds from Donnarumma and Calhanoglu, Maldini’s response was too firm to admit a different treatment for the former Atalanta midfielder. Pioli, very wisely, tried to throw water on the fire: “The whistles? I heard too. I don’t think that’s the right thing, because we need everyone and even the past teaches us that it is the attitudes and behaviors of the players that make the difference. To me honestly, when I do the training, it doesn’t matter if a player has renewed, has the contract expiring or will be there for another year. I know them, I see them, I see how they behave and commit themselves: as long as they have the right attitudes they will all be available. I think the AC Milan fans have a great heart and a great passion, they are giving us a lot. “In short: a blow to the rim (“I don’t think boos are the right thing”) And one to the barrel (praise to the public and its passion). The Rossoneri cauldron is simmering, and Kessié, by now, will not be able to get out of it without being burned.

MORE ‘NO KESSIE’ – Time out, in June it will be goodbye. In the past few days on Calciomercato.com we have briefed you on what is the current situation around the number 79: there is the (reciprocal) interest of Barcelona, but also that of a big Englishwoman. L’Inter observes slyly, Juventus will not miss any opportunity in recent months, the PSG, as always in these cases, there is. However, few companies are able to satisfy the needs of Kessié and his entourage, much greater than 5 million to rise towards the 6.5 at which Milan stopped. Yesterday’s bench for the benefit of Bennacer-Tonali is more surprising in the light of Pioli’s statements than not thinking about the environmental situation that has arisen, but the feeling is that we will be able to attend other times in entries between the whistles like the one against Sampdoria. The President is at the end of his mandate, and in this case no one will ask him to change his plans.