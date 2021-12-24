Milan, Kessie attacking midfielder and spring. Is it a solution to be proposed again?

In the victory of Milan at the “Castellani” of Empoli it has stood out in a rather peculiar position Franck Kessie; the Ivorian, in fact, was deployed by Pioli in the unprecedented – at least for this season – role of central attacking midfielder and the choice proved to be a winner: two goals for the number 79 to crown one convincing performance both in offensive and defensive phases.

Possession and non-possession

Kessie asserted himself not only for the contribution in the possession phase, managing, as often happened in the last season, several balls with determination and relative tranquility, but also in the non-possession phase, during which he was very good at shield, practically a man, the director of Andreazzoli, Samuele Ricci. The Ivorian has therefore put his entire team at the service of Pioli’s training substance; in a delicate position like that of the central attacking midfielder, the physicality of a player like Kessie, capable of asserting himself both with the ball at his feet and with the ball at the feet of his opponents, can be an interesting key for some types of games, especially the more European ones. In addition, his advancement on the trocar allows him to deploy the other two tops of the midfield, Tonali and Bennacer, able to break up the construction and containment tasks.

Swallow and spring

In this sense, the attacking midfielder Kessie option cannot be defined either as a swallow or as a spring, but both. The goodness of the match in Empoli showed that Pioli, especially against more structured opponents, will be able to propose it again, but it certainly cannot be said that it has already become a technical-tactical priority for the Rossoneri coach. The owner in that role is, even today, Brahim Diaz, bearing in mind that Kessie will miss a month of matches for the Africa Cup of Nations.