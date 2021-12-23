Milan, Kessie the President is back: a double from the author and a message that has already arrived. The truth about the PSG and the rumors of an agreement | First page

Kessie’s big night. This is the title of the film staged last night at the Castellani. An author’s brace at Empoli to give new convictions to a Milan that, despite the difficulties, remains in the wake of Inter. Franck spreads his arms and runs towards the cameras, in that double exultation there is a whole world. The goal canceled with Napoli and a still undefined contractual situation. Because the next could be the last few months with the Rossoneri. An intense adventure, with many ups and downs. The distances have remained there, still, and on the horizon there are no great margins to mend the tear. But in football, everything can change quickly.

THE WILL OF FRANCK – The Ivorian international would gladly stay with Milan on his own financial terms. The relationship with Pioli and his companions is optimal. For everyone, Kessie remains the President, the player to cling to in times of difficulty. The parties are firm on their positions: Milan believe they have done their best according to their own ideas, the boy expects to get a salary in line with his new status as a top-tier player. Despite the many rumors that have been chasing each other in recent weeks, there are no agreements already made with other companies. From the Premier League, Tottenham in the lead, there were multiple expressions of interest. The PSG, beyond the usual denials, has been pressing for months. The game is still open, it remains to be seen if Maldini and Massara will try a new game. Kessie waits and in the meantime scores as an attacking midfielder. Confirming a technical and mental growth that allows him to be decisive in many roles.

