Milan, Kessie towards the bench: the situation

Milan: bench for Kessie?

The news of the moment at AC Milan concerns one possible exclusion for Franck Kessie. After several consecutive games played as a starter, the Ivorian could sit on the bench against Udinese, favoring the ownership of Bennacer and Tonali, ready to play from the first minute, relegating Bakayoko to the bench too, who did not appear in great condition in the last few outings.

A turnover that is there, also from a Naples perspective: on 19 December the Rossoneri will host the Neapolitans at San Siro and Pioli hopes to get there in the best possible conditions. Kessie is essential, which is why he could be spared in a seemingly affordable match. In case the Ivorian will be ready to take over: the Fantasy Football must naturally be deployed, covering himself with a holder on the bench who, if necessary, in the case of SV, could become useful.