Milan, Kjaer operated: cruciate ligament and medial collateral, out six months | News

The Danish defender probably finished the season early. Pioli will have to intervene on the market

Simon Kjaer’s knee injury is more serious than it might have seemed even after the first analyzes and Milan will lose their central defender for at least six months. Kjaer underwent arthroscopy of his left knee for reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament and the reinsertion of the medial collateral ligament. Recovery times can be estimated in about six months, the championship may already be over.

THE MILAN PRESS RELEASE

AC Milan announces that today, Simon Kjær underwent arthroscopy of the left knee for the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament and the re-insertion of the medial collateral ligament. The operation, carried out at the La Madonnina Clinic, was perfectly successful and was performed by Dr. Roberto Pozzoni with the contribution of the Galeazzi CTS (Sports Traumatology Center) team in the presence of the Club’s Health Manager, Stefano Mazzoni.

Kjær is well and is motivated to start the rehabilitation process immediately. Recovery times can be estimated in 6 months.