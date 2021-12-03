Sports

Milan, Kjaer season over: Caldara first on the list

MILAN – Only after the operation will Simon’s recovery times be formalized Kjaer: rumors emerged about damage to the anterior cruciate, but also others about other possible damage that would make the course even longer. However, beyond the precise diagnosis, the Dane’s season is practically over and Milan loses a determined player. And now Pegs will have to find a new central couple at the height. Logic has it that the first alternative to Kjaer both Romagnoli. Other options: Kalulu reported to do the central as a year ago, or the insertion of Cage. For January, the first conceivable solution, which would not involve an economic outlay is Caldara, to the Venice on loan with redemption right set at 4 million. Clearly many agents will make themselves under and among the profiles that could be proposed is that of Malang Sarr del Chelsea. Regardless of the injury of Kjaer, in view of next summer the Milan he is thinking about a defensive shot in the future: the profile he likes most is that of Bremer of the Turin, on which there has also beenInter. Hardly the Turin, if not in front of an indispensable offer, he will deprive himself of him in January.

