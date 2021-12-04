Milan ‘knocks’ on their rival

Milan deal with Kjaer’s injury and can return to the market: the right name can be the one that comes from a rival

The statement immediately after the operation leaves no room for hope: for Simon Kjaer the season ended in the race with the Genoa. Left knee arthroscopy was performed for anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and for re-insertion of the medial collateral ligament.

An intervention for which the expected recovery times are at least six months. A blow for Milan and for Pioli’s rearguard that he can now count on Tomori, Romagnoli And Cage at the center of defense. Precisely for this reason the Rossoneri could change their plans and return to the market as early as January. A necessary reinforcement to attack the Scudetto, especially if the team were to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League or ‘relegate’ to the Europa League. With the double weekly commitment, in fact, it is unthinkable to be able to count only on three elements, including one, Cage, young and who does not seem convinced.

Milan transfer market, Kjaer ko: reinforcement from his rival

But what could be the right shot in defense for Milan in January? Calciomercato.it asked its users on Twitter, assuming a Maldini knocking on the door of a rival to buy a central defense. The names are those of Rugani of the Juventus, Kumbulla of the Rome and then Juan Jesus del Naples And Frog ofInter.

The defender who received the most votes is Roma’s Kumbulla who collected 38.4% of the votes. Behind is Rugani with 31.9% of votes. The other two are much more detached: Ranocchia collects 18.2% of preferences, while Juan Jesus stops at 11.5%. In the coming weeks it will be understood what the Rossoneri’s moves will be for the defensive emergency and on who will aim Maldini in the January transfer market.