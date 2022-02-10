Milan-Lazio 4-0, the report cards: it was a domain. Giroud goalscorer, Hysaj is surprised

Final result: Milan-Lazio 4-0

MILAN

Maignan 6.5 – There is a minimum of fear when, falling, it hits its head. For the rest he is as imperious as ever, also good at avoiding contact with the Property launched on the net.

Calabria 6.5 – Zaccagni is the liveliest man of his opponents, he controls him despite having to skid to avoid losing track (from 76 ‘Tomori sv)

Kalulu 6.5 – Solid performance of the French defender, without flaws.

Romagnoli 7 – It is from Lazio, it is about to expire, the situation is difficult at the moment. But he turns into a quaterback and invents a remote-controlled pass behind Hysaj’s back for the 1-0.

Hernandez 7 – After a while Luiz Felipe admonished by putting his foot on it and moving the ball. At the end of the first half he gives the ball to Giroud for the 3-0.

Kessie 7 – In a way, taking the ball and sometimes the legs of the opponents. Dark work with a couple of conclusions, the goal is lethal.

Tonali 7 – Having grown exponentially in recent months, it seems the strong brother of the one seen last year at San Siro. He steals balls, invents, gives geometries. Extraordinary (from 46 ‘ Bennacer 6.5 – Less flashy, he has an easy life).

Messias 6.5 – Lively approach, between double steps and a couple of shots on goal. Do the of him, without overdoing it (from 60 ‘ Saelemaekers 6 When he enters, the game has already been over for some time).

Brahim Diaz 6 – Situation quite similar to that of Messias, since tonight the covers are taken by others.

Leao 8 – Fast as thunder, he jokes with Hysaj and Luiz Felipe on 1-0, it seems almost too easy. For the Italian-Brazilian, after a while, there is also an encore on the assist for Giroud (from 76 ‘Maldini sv).

Giroud 7.5 – Center forward of the penalty area, he scores two goals from zero meters where it is only important to be there to bag. It is not cheap (from 60 ‘ Rebic 6 – After the injury it is rusty, it must be recovered).

Stefano Pioli 7.5 – His Milan runs like a marvel, it can’t just be thanks to the players.

LAZIO

Reina 5.5 – He is ready on the first conclusion of Kessié’s match but then when Milan find themselves collecting the ball in the net four times.

Hysaj 4.5 – Surprised behind by Leao on the occasion of the AC Milan advantage. On his side, Leao and especially Theo Hernandez enjoy great freedom. From 62 ‘Lazzarri 5.5 – It shows some flickers forward but leaves little sign, difficult to do).

Luiz Felipe 4.5 – Warned after a quarter of an hour for a foul operation against Theo Hernandez. He loses the duel in speed with Leao in the action that leads the Rossoneri to 1-0.

Patric 5 – At the mercy of the Rossoneri attack like all the defense of Lazio, he is often solicited by his opponents despite the fact that he tries to make his own.

Marusic 4.5 – Messias on his side too often in speed giving way to dangerous situations for his rearguard. Not very dangerous in the accompanying phase of the action.

Milinkovic-Savic 5.5 – As soon as he has the ball between his feet, he finds the Milan midfielders on his heels. He shows some vertical suggestions for Immobile but that’s not enough.

Cataldi 4.5 – The aggressiveness of Milan’s midfield prevents him from turning the maneuver precisely. Little filter to protect the back pack. From 51 ‘Lucas Leiva 5 – He enters the field with a widely acquired result, the postponement on Kessié’s feet for AC Milan’s 4-0 is too soft.

Basic 4.5 – He is often overwhelmed by the opponent, he loses duels in the middle of the field. The obvious mistake that starts Milan’s double goal, he tries to remedy the lightness in vain. From 51 ‘Luis Alberto 5.5 – It really needed a magic to rebalance a score already compromised in the first half. Try some flickers but it is not enough.

Zaccagni 6 – Confirmed for the fifth time in a row by Maurizio Sarri from the first minute, he still has the merit of trying and fighting even if the offensive ideas are few.

Property 5.5 – There aren’t many playable balls. It is hard to free yourself from the marking of the central Milan couple. He tries fighting as usual but without success. He leaves the field after a game clash with Kalulu, leaving Sarri and Mancini with bated breath. From 68 ‘Moro 5.5 – He enters cold after the injury to Immobile, he can be seen just ahead.

Felipe Anderson 5 – Generous when it has to help in the folding phase. Inconsistent forward except for a personal action just before leaving the field. From 51 ‘Pedro 5.5 – In speed it is difficult to catch but it is too imprecise at the moment of the shot on goal.

Maurizio Sarri 5 – His Lazio comes out of the competition after a heavy 4-0 that does not allow replicas. Insufficient performance by the team that never worried Maignan’s goal and suffered too much from the Rossoneri offensives.