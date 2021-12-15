Milan, Leao out against Napoli but not only: difficult recoveries also for Empoli

The injury emergency continues at the Rossoneri’s home, especially in attack where at the moment there are Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud and Pietro Pellegri in the pits. The Frenchman could return to training in a group today and therefore be available for Sunday’s big match against Napoli. The Croatian and the former Monaco will certainly return in January, but the risk is that football 2021 is already over for the young Portuguese forward as well.

NOTHING NAPLES – As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport on newsstands this morning, Leao, who is struggling with a muscle injury to the biceps muscle of the right thigh remedied in the championship match against Salernitana last December 4, will not recover in time for the match against the Neapolitans by Spalletti. But that’s not all: the former Lille, in fact, strongly risks staying out also for the subsequent commitment of the Devil at Empoli.

HARD FOR EMPOLI – Leao will try to return, but according to Rosea it will be really hard to see him among the squads for the trip to Tuscany. At Milanello, given the many injuries, they do not want to run any risks of possible relapses that could keep the Portuguese out for other weeks and therefore they will not rush the times unnecessarily. Against Napoli, the weight of the Rossoneri attack will therefore once again be all on the shoulders of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, also because the returning Giroud will only have a few minutes in his legs.