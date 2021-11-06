Milan, Leao speaks: ‘Respect for Inter Scudetta. Maldini an idol. Pioli teaches us the sense of freedom ‘| A league

Rafa Leao, striker of the Milan, speaks in view of the derby with theInter: “I remember the one I won with my assist to Ibra, too bad there was no audience. We want to win in front of the fans. Is a piece of the Scudetto worth? It’s early: Inter took the last one, it must be respected. But a derby is a derby, winning it is important “his words a the Republic.

IBRA – “Zlatan is an older brother, I am always close to him. He knows I can make a difference with my feet, but he shows me that what matters is the head, always staying focused. My points of reference? Pioli, a demanding coach. Maldini, an idol who speaks with simplicity so that each of us gives the best. And Ibra, an example for the past and for the present: age for him is a number ”.

THE TALENT – “Our style of play has the sense of freedom that the coach teaches us: you are young but mature on the pitch, he tells us, enjoy your youth but honor this shirt. I feel the confidence of my teammates who give me the ball, dribble it to find myself in front of the goal and make the assist or the goal. Am I predestined? God gave me talent, the rarest thing. But then there are the sacrifices, the hard work. Football is not played alone. I have a talent to cultivate. In Milan I am showing what I can do “.