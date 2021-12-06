Milan, Leao tile: muscle injury, no Liverpool and at risk for Napoli | News

The blow suffered by the Portuguese against Salernitana created a small injury to the hamstring

There is no peace in the house Milan And the Milanello infirmary it continues to be full of important cases. The last in chronological order concerns Rafael Leao, replaced at the interval “as a precaution” by Pioli against Salernitana to avoid problems after a blow. Instead the problems arrived: that contusion created a small one in the Portuguese hamstring injury. No Liverpool therefore, to exclude his presence in the match against Udinese, but he is also at risk for the subsequent direct clash at the top with the Naples. Pellegri also in the pits: the tests carried out in the morning confirmed the presence of a lesion to the right adductor longus muscle. A new check is expected in about ten days.

In the post-match of the championship challenge, serenity reigned, the one accused by Leao it seemed to be the classic contusion to be disposed of with a little rest in the following hours, even though the hardening of the muscle had advised Pioli to change at the interval. Instead the analyzes showed one small lesion to the hamstring who will certainly remove the Portuguese from the list of protagonists against Liverpool in the Champions League and Udinese in the league, with a strong risk also for the big match against Napoli in two weeks.

For the Reds Pioli will have to choose between Krunic and Messias. A more conservative choice and a more unscrupulous one, but in any case to be balanced with the other interpreters sent on the pitch from the first minute. Not that the technician has then who knows how many choices to make with such a crowded infirmary, also because at theFinishing training today did not take part Theo Hernandez, kept as a precaution at rest because he was feverish. The winger should still be there tomorrow night, even if probably not in top condition.