Milan, Leão your treasure: now worth 45 million. Maldini works on renewal, figures and details | First page

Leão is the most striking example of the metamorphosis of this Milan compared to that of last season. More mature and aware of what is the path to follow to reach a great goal called the Scudetto. Rafael has always shown that he has the shots of the champion in the barrel, but who has always made continuity his Achilles heel. But at 22 you can’t have everything immediately, it takes patience and work. Which is what Pioli did especially on the boy’s head because talent is not enough to become an important player.

THE TURNING POINT – Leão has taken Milan, the numbers tell of an exponential growth: 16 appearances, 5 goals (4 in Serie A and 1 in the Champions League) and 2 decisive assists. The 1999 class wants to improve his average goal (the record with Lille says 8 goals in a season) to keep close the shirt as a starter in the Rossoneri and the Portuguese senior national team (with whom he played almost once in the 0- match yesterday) 0 with Ireland). The new Rafael is convincing everyone: he works more carefully on and off the pitch, he has improved technically and tactically. The turning point came last summer with a different preparation compared to the first two seasons in Italy.

RENEWAL GOAL – Maldini and Massara are extraordinarily happy with the growth of Leão, increasingly convinced that they have a future crack in world football in their hands. They were able to resist the summer temptations that came from Borussia Dortmund, Wolverhampton and Everton. Arrived from Lille for 23 million euros, his valuation has now doubled. And Milan have been working for weeks on the renewal of the contract with their agent Jorge Mendes. The negotiation has started, the club’s intention is to close the case in a fairly short time. We are thinking about a new agreement until 2026 with a salary that would go from the current 2 million to about 4 million. Work in progress, Leão at Milan is happy and wants to continue to illuminate the San Siro.

