Milan likes Viti dell’Empoli: Conti can be the key | First page

Working in the present to plan for the future. AC Milan are working to pave the way to success, a mix of experienced players and quality young players to raise the bar. Maldini and Massara are studying different profiles to look for Simon Kjaer’s replacement, but work is also being done on the defender of the future: for next season, the Rossoneri really like Mattia Viti, born in 2002 at Empoli who is playing his first games in Serie A with Andreazzoli.

COMPETITION – Nine matches of the season between the league and the Italian Cup, that was enough for Milan to turn the spotlight on this boy. Young and Italian, Viti represents the ideal identikit in which to invest for the future. But be careful, because in addition to the Rossoneri on the player there are also Fiorentina and Napoli. The first club to make a concrete attempt was Atalanta, who were rejected by a proposal worth 15 million euros. Nothing to be done, to convince Empoli to sell yet another talent grown in the nursery you need more.

THE WOVEN – Maldini and Massara will try, perhaps trying to snatch an option as part of the Conti operation. The right-back born in 1994 should in fact play the second part of the season in Empoli, to unlock the operation – it will be definitively – you just have to wait for the blue club to place Fiamozzi. Then, green light for Conti at Empoli with Milan which could have a priority for the young Viti.