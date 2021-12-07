Milan-Liverpool 1-2 LIVE: Messias tries, for Alisson | First page

Winning to hope, there is no other way to Devil. At 21 the Milan hosts the Liverpool at San Siro for the sixth and final day of group B of the Champions League, i Reds of Klopp are already certain of first place while the Rossoneri of Pioli are fighting for the qualification to the round of 16: for Ibrahimovic and his teammates, currently third with 4 points, it is necessary to beat the English and look at the result of Porto-Atletico, hoping for a draw or a victory for Atletico Madrid (in the latter case, pay attention to the goal difference).

STATISTICS – It is the fourth match in the European cups between Milan and Liverpool, in the previous three: 3-2 at Anfield for the Reds in the first leg match, victory for the English in the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul and success for the Rossoneri in Athens in the 2007 final. Milan have not won against an English team in the European cups since February 2012, when they defeated 4-0 Arsenal at San Siro in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16: from there a draw and six defeats. For Milan, then there is the San Siro taboo to dispel: only one victory in the last nine home games in the Champions League group, the 2-0 at Celtic in September 2013.

Kick-off whistle at 21, on Calciomercato.com the direct of Milan-Liverpool.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic.

Liverpool: Alisson; N. Williams; Phillips, Konaté, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Minamino; Salah, Origi, Mané.

